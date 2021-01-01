Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DangleSupply

DangleSupply

DangleBong

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The DangleBong is the official premium titanium Dangle™ waterpipe you have been waiting for. Virtually indestructible, this waterpipe system goes anywhere with you and includes a titanium bowl and a rubber stopper that stows the bowl inside the pipe for when you are on the move.

Never buy a fragile glass waterpipe when you can have unbreakable medical-grade non-reactive titanium in a compact package. Styled after the classic camp mug for those wholesome outdoorsy vibes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!