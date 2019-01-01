 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GRAV Fire-Button Portable E-Nail

by Dank Clouds

$150.00MSRP

The surface of the e-nail is a sheet of titanium foil set into a removable skillet. The edges of the foil are crimped around a ceramic heating element, and the entire assembly is free of adhesive. The skillet screws into a ceramic joint with 10mm, 14mm, and 19mm tiers. An insulated whip cord connects the joint to the battery, where the e-nail is controlled by a single button. Holding the button will heat the foil to 800° F within 3 seconds while feathering the button achieves temperatures as low as 500° F. The Fire-Button comes with a wall charger and two replacement skillets.

Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)