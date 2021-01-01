About this product

The surface of the e-nail is a sheet of titanium foil set into a removable skillet. The edges of the foil are crimped around a ceramic heating element, and the entire assembly is free of adhesive. The skillet screws into a ceramic joint with 10mm, 14mm, and 19mm tiers. An insulated whip cord connects the joint to the battery, where the e-nail is controlled by a single button. Holding the button will heat the foil to 800° F within 3 seconds while feathering the button achieves temperatures as low as 500° F. The Fire-Button comes with a wall charger and two replacement skillets.