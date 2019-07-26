ThaKiefThief
Really cool / healthier concept! I've been giving them out to my friends :)
$9.95MSRP
This Antibacterial-Brass bowl is for the Beta Series DEC Wood Pipes. - Fits Screen size: 3/4 inch.
on June 13th, 2019
Recently bought the starter kit. Awesome product so I just bought the refill kit, screens and another of these brass bowls just in case! Highly recommend this stuff!
on June 13th, 2019
The antibacterial-brass bowl is such a great idea! I bought one of everything!