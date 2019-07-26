 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Naturally Anti-Bacterial-DEC Pipe Brass Bowl

Naturally Anti-Bacterial-DEC Pipe Brass Bowl

by Dark Energy Creations Inc.

About this product

This Antibacterial-Brass bowl is for the Beta Series DEC Wood Pipes. - Fits Screen size: 3/4 inch.

ThaKiefThief

Really cool / healthier concept! I've been giving them out to my friends :)

weed2chief

Recently bought the starter kit. Awesome product so I just bought the refill kit, screens and another of these brass bowls just in case! Highly recommend this stuff!

Alex30

The antibacterial-brass bowl is such a great idea! I bought one of everything!

About this brand

Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier!!!! Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests! See the difference with using our all natural wood pipes...no resins and tars going near your mouth! They are trapped in the pipe and when the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma. How great is that??