  3. Dark Energy Creations Inc.
Dark Energy Creations Inc.

Eco-Friendly, Healthier Smoking Pipes! USA Made and Sourced

A cross section of a DEC Pipe before smoking
A cross section of a DEC Pipe after smoking...see all the tar and resin collected after 1-2 weeks!
Custom made DEC Brass Bowl-brass is naturally antibacterial so it's healthier!
DEC 3/4" brass screens-works best with DEC Pipes
DEC Pipes refill kit of 5 pipes
DEC Pipes refill kit of 5 pipes

About Dark Energy Creations Inc.

Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier!!!! Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests! See the difference with using our all natural wood pipes...no resins and tars going near your mouth! They are trapped in the pipe and when the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma. How great is that??

