  5. DaVinci IQ2 - Blue

DaVinci IQ2 - Blue

by DaVinci Vaporizer

$295.00MSRP

About this product

For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session. Includes: IQ2 dual use vaporizer 10mm Bubbler Adapter 0.2g Dosage Pod 9 Pieces Organic Cottons 1 Ceramic Extract Tab USB Charging Cable Pick Tool 9 Alchohol Wipes

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.