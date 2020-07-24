Clean. Cool. Control.



The DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer is the pinnacle of vape technology, providing unparalleled performance in a pocket-sized device. Featuring precision temperature control and dual use compatibility between dry herbs and concentrates, you have complete freedom to customize your vaping experience with total accuracy. The 0.2g Dosage Pod allows you to track exactly how much vapor you take per draw or session – ensuring there’s no guesswork involved. With an extensive battery life that lets you enjoy your IQ2 on-the-go for extended periods of time, this vaporizer is perfect for all levels of vapers from novice to connoisseur alike!



This product includes:

- An IQ2 dual-use dry herb vaporizer

- 10mm Bubbler Adapter - this enables you to enjoy water-cooled vapor

- 0.2g Dosage Pod - this allows you to track doses per draw and per session

- 9 Pieces Organic Cottons - these are for your cleanup when using concentrates

- 1 Ceramic Extract Tab - for use with concentrates

- USB Charging Cable - for charging the device whenever needed

- Pick Tool - great for easy loading of herbs, cleaning or maintenance

- 9 Alcohol Wipes – perfect for wiping the outside of your IQ2 before and after each use



By choosing DaVinci’s most advanced dry herb vaporizer, The IQ2, you’ll be able to experience cooler vapor, enhanced flavor profiles, and precise temperature control. Get ready to explore totally new heights with the revolutionary DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer!

