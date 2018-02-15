alexahn
on February 15th, 2018
Dont underestimate because its an edible. Never tried a edible that works better than this chocolate.
Dark chocolate bars, serving 10mg pre-portioned sections of pure THC for consistent dosage. 90 mg total THC.
on February 14th, 2018
Delicious and strong!