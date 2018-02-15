 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. DELTA 9 | ESPRESSO CRUNCH CHOCOLATE (90MG)

DELTA 9 | ESPRESSO CRUNCH CHOCOLATE (90MG)

by Delta 9 Labs

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Delta 9 Labs Edibles Chocolates DELTA 9 | ESPRESSO CRUNCH CHOCOLATE (90MG)
Delta 9 Labs Edibles Chocolates DELTA 9 | ESPRESSO CRUNCH CHOCOLATE (90MG)
Delta 9 Labs Edibles Chocolates DELTA 9 | ESPRESSO CRUNCH CHOCOLATE (90MG)

Find Us

About this product

Dark chocolate bars, serving 10mg pre-portioned sections of pure THC for consistent dosage. 90 mg total THC.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

alexahn

Dont underestimate because its an edible. Never tried a edible that works better than this chocolate.

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs Logo
Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.