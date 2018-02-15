gdweinstein
on February 15th, 2018
best tasting edible I have tried to date. This particular recipe helps a lot with falling asleep faster!
Rich milk chocolate blended with luxurious caramel and a hint of sea salt. Bars are pre-portioned with 10mg of pure THC to provide a consistent dosage. 90mg tota THC. For the best dosage, we suggest taking it slow. Most edibles take roughly 2 hours to fully hit.
