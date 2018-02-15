 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. DELTA 9 | SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE (90MG)

DELTA 9 | SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE (90MG)

by Delta 9 Labs

Rich milk chocolate blended with luxurious caramel and a hint of sea salt. Bars are pre-portioned with 10mg of pure THC to provide a consistent dosage. 90mg tota THC. For the best dosage, we suggest taking it slow. Most edibles take roughly 2 hours to fully hit.

gdweinstein

best tasting edible I have tried to date. This particular recipe helps a lot with falling asleep faster!

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.