About this product

Deluxe Leaf Full spectrum CBD hemp oil toothpicks are designed to carry a variety of cannabinoids including CBD, CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN just to name a few! Pop one in and enjoy the soothing mint flavor and instant relaxation you can only get from the best CBD hemp oil on the market. Experience the most natural CBD Hemp Oil toothpicks for sale. Convenient to store and easy to use, take it with you everywhere. This product contains a true Full Spectrum that is exclusive to Deluxe Leaf CBD hemp oil products. Satisfy your need to smoke and chew tobacco by using this alternative oral fixation with no harmful or addictive properties.