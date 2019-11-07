 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Oil Toothpicks – Mint 250mg

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Toothpicks – Mint 250mg

by Deluxe Leaf

About this product

Deluxe Leaf Full spectrum CBD hemp oil toothpicks are designed to carry a variety of cannabinoids including CBD, CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN just to name a few! Pop one in and enjoy the soothing mint flavor and instant relaxation you can only get from the best CBD hemp oil on the market. Experience the most natural CBD Hemp Oil toothpicks for sale. Convenient to store and easy to use, take it with you everywhere. This product contains a true Full Spectrum that is exclusive to Deluxe Leaf CBD hemp oil products. Satisfy your need to smoke and chew tobacco by using this alternative oral fixation with no harmful or addictive properties.

MonteR14

Innovative I must say. I have purchased a few for gifts. If I am in love with them I know my friends will too. Deluxe Leaf, you rock!!!

camilo420h

Amazing!!! i had never imagined something like this!!!!

Evan27384

what a cool idea to infuse CBD to toothpicks, these are great

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.