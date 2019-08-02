Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
Made with only heat and pressure to yield a potent and fragrant resinous sap.
on August 2nd, 2019
Love the discreet packaging
on December 15th, 2018
This is the ultimate connoisseur experience in concentrates, super fresh terpy flavor. I have ordered this twice now, I'm totally in love with the packaging, which resembles a makeup compact.
on April 5th, 2017
Had some at the Emerald Cup. Their rosin was fresh and terpy. I wish I could remember what strain it was :) but the packaging was pretty sleek too.