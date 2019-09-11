Deviant Dabs was founded in 2013 with an uncompromising passion for quality. Our vision is a reflection of the world we want to live in, which includes goods of all kinds being created in the most sustainable and healthy ways possible. As a conscientious consumer, you want to be able to trust where your medicine comes from and that it was grown sustainably and organically. You deserve to trust that your medicine will enhance your life through its pure and potent qualities. At Deviant Dabs, we know that responsible cannabis use is part of a 5,000-year-old tradition of natural healing. Today, cannabis is taking its rightful place in a vast and growing system of holistic healing. As growing numbers of discerning people are choosing cannabis for their health and well-being, Deviant Dabs offers only the best products for their consideration.