1:1 Transdermal Compound Balm 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 8 other stores nearby
Two is better than one, and that’s just what you get with Dixie Synergy. We’ve infused this relief balm with THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the health benefits of marijuana) in a 1:1 ratio. And the harmonious effect of both is greater than the sum of individual cannabinoids. Synergy Relief Balm has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that are great for treating chronic pain. And it’s absorbed through the skin, so it doesn’t produce the psychoactive effects typically associated with THC.
on December 6th, 2018
Absolutely amazing! I'm a competitive athlete with various aches and pains that I deal with on a daily basis. A few days ago, my knee started bothering me in a brand new way. I've had knee pain in the past, but never anything like the discomfort that I was experiencing. I tried my go to topical pain relief, Tiger Balm. I got absolutely zero relief.....none. At this point I was really concerned that something serious may be going on. Due to my personal schedule, I literally cannot fit a doctors visit into my day until late next week. That's WAY too long to be dealing with knee pain. I decided to do a little research on CBD pain relief and ended up finding Synergy Relief Balm to be my best choice. And it was also recommended by my budtender at A Green Alternative (San Diego). Upon initial application, Synergy feels like any other topical pain reliever. After about 10 minutes it shows you exactly what it can do. My knee pain is virtually nonexistent for hours on end. If you or someone you know is dealing with aches and pains, pick up a jar of this stuff. Simply amazing.
on November 6th, 2018
I have chronic pain from back issues and nerve damage this is an amazing product that works within 10min you feel relief and I take way less pain meds. Highly recommend
on December 30th, 2017
I use this on my checks for my wisdom teeth removal pain. Absolutely takes my pain away with 10 mins. Love it!