 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg

SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Dixie Brands Topicals Balms SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
50.0mg
CBD
50.0mg
$36.00

Also at 8 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Two is better than one, and that’s just what you get with Dixie Synergy. We’ve infused this relief balm with THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the health benefits of marijuana) in a 1:1 ratio. And the harmonious effect of both is greater than the sum of individual cannabinoids. Synergy Relief Balm has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that are great for treating chronic pain. And it’s absorbed through the skin, so it doesn’t produce the psychoactive effects typically associated with THC.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

KingVegeta30

Absolutely amazing! I'm a competitive athlete with various aches and pains that I deal with on a daily basis. A few days ago, my knee started bothering me in a brand new way. I've had knee pain in the past, but never anything like the discomfort that I was experiencing. I tried my go to topical pain relief, Tiger Balm. I got absolutely zero relief.....none. At this point I was really concerned that something serious may be going on. Due to my personal schedule, I literally cannot fit a doctors visit into my day until late next week. That's WAY too long to be dealing with knee pain. I decided to do a little research on CBD pain relief and ended up finding Synergy Relief Balm to be my best choice. And it was also recommended by my budtender at A Green Alternative (San Diego). Upon initial application, Synergy feels like any other topical pain reliever. After about 10 minutes it shows you exactly what it can do. My knee pain is virtually nonexistent for hours on end. If you or someone you know is dealing with aches and pains, pick up a jar of this stuff. Simply amazing.

Briteyes3

I have chronic pain from back issues and nerve damage this is an amazing product that works within 10min you feel relief and I take way less pain meds. Highly recommend

pam383

I use this on my checks for my wisdom teeth removal pain. Absolutely takes my pain away with 10 mins. Love it!

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.