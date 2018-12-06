KingVegeta30 on December 6th, 2018

Absolutely amazing! I'm a competitive athlete with various aches and pains that I deal with on a daily basis. A few days ago, my knee started bothering me in a brand new way. I've had knee pain in the past, but never anything like the discomfort that I was experiencing. I tried my go to topical pain relief, Tiger Balm. I got absolutely zero relief.....none. At this point I was really concerned that something serious may be going on. Due to my personal schedule, I literally cannot fit a doctors visit into my day until late next week. That's WAY too long to be dealing with knee pain. I decided to do a little research on CBD pain relief and ended up finding Synergy Relief Balm to be my best choice. And it was also recommended by my budtender at A Green Alternative (San Diego). Upon initial application, Synergy feels like any other topical pain reliever. After about 10 minutes it shows you exactly what it can do. My knee pain is virtually nonexistent for hours on end. If you or someone you know is dealing with aches and pains, pick up a jar of this stuff. Simply amazing.