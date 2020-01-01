Dixie Brands
Crafting award-winning infused products since 2010
About Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
In stores nearby
Balms
Beverages
Candy
Capsules
Chocolates
Tinctures & sublingual
Available in
United States, Colorado, Nevada, California, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma