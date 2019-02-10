 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  SYNERGY: 1:1 Vanilla Dew Drops - 200mg

by Dixie Brands

by Dixie Brands



A sweet vanilla flavor combined with pure THC and CBD. Synergy is a lot more than a buzzword. It’s what makes a whole greater than the sum of it’s parts. And it’s what gives our Synergy Dew Drops their powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. You see, we formulate all of our Synergy products with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medical benefits of marijuana). So you get a milder high with noticeable health benefits. - Synergy products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio - For fastest absorption, apply Synergy Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - Delivers a milder high with noticeable health benefits - Synergy Dew Drops reduce anxiety, pain, inflammation and neurotoxicity - This tincture provides powerful medical benefits with a low glycemic index - Dixie Synergy products are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

PrincessLana

I really love this stuff, as a new user, it gives me just the right amount of spacy feelings and calmness at the same time. Rather relaxing kinda like being tipsy in a way- kinda sleepy. Good for a beginner/ first timer with weed. Doesn't last forever with the high so you know in a few hours it wears right off and really predictable results with every use. Dixie makes this in a milk chocolate bar, I can't wait to try it! And because it's pretty mild if it isn't strong enough for you, you can take another microdose of say edible chocolate or a hit of whatever strain you prefer and reap the calm benefits of CBD while still feeling a bit high. Overall pretty nice, awful strong weed aftertaste though. Would recommend and will buy again :)

Hotgal1

We have been using this for our dog who has spinal cancer and we have been very pleased with the results. We tried another brand after this one and there is definitely a difference. He is much more happy on this product! And the tumor has reduced in size.

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.