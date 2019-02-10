1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
A sweet vanilla flavor combined with pure THC and CBD. Synergy is a lot more than a buzzword. It’s what makes a whole greater than the sum of it’s parts. And it’s what gives our Synergy Dew Drops their powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. You see, we formulate all of our Synergy products with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medical benefits of marijuana). So you get a milder high with noticeable health benefits. - Synergy products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio - For fastest absorption, apply Synergy Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - Delivers a milder high with noticeable health benefits - Synergy Dew Drops reduce anxiety, pain, inflammation and neurotoxicity - This tincture provides powerful medical benefits with a low glycemic index - Dixie Synergy products are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on February 10th, 2019
I really love this stuff, as a new user, it gives me just the right amount of spacy feelings and calmness at the same time. Rather relaxing kinda like being tipsy in a way- kinda sleepy. Good for a beginner/ first timer with weed. Doesn't last forever with the high so you know in a few hours it wears right off and really predictable results with every use. Dixie makes this in a milk chocolate bar, I can't wait to try it! And because it's pretty mild if it isn't strong enough for you, you can take another microdose of say edible chocolate or a hit of whatever strain you prefer and reap the calm benefits of CBD while still feeling a bit high. Overall pretty nice, awful strong weed aftertaste though. Would recommend and will buy again :)
on July 19th, 2018
We have been using this for our dog who has spinal cancer and we have been very pleased with the results. We tried another brand after this one and there is definitely a difference. He is much more happy on this product! And the tumor has reduced in size.