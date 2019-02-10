PrincessLana on February 10th, 2019

I really love this stuff, as a new user, it gives me just the right amount of spacy feelings and calmness at the same time. Rather relaxing kinda like being tipsy in a way- kinda sleepy. Good for a beginner/ first timer with weed. Doesn't last forever with the high so you know in a few hours it wears right off and really predictable results with every use. Dixie makes this in a milk chocolate bar, I can't wait to try it! And because it's pretty mild if it isn't strong enough for you, you can take another microdose of say edible chocolate or a hit of whatever strain you prefer and reap the calm benefits of CBD while still feeling a bit high. Overall pretty nice, awful strong weed aftertaste though. Would recommend and will buy again :)