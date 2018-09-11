Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The Crook is responsible for growing all our flowers. He takes pride in growing a wide variety of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid dominant strains, which are well-suited for just about any situation. Whether you are laying on the beach with friends, daydreaming about the shape of clouds or hitting the streets for the city’s summer festival, we have the right buds for you at a price that will make everyone smile. You can find our flowers in: one, two, three, five and seven gram packages.
on September 11th, 2018
These guys seriously respect the environment, the flower, and the science. Check out their website. And their Baked Cookies is a great smoke.