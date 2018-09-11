 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Flower Collection

by Doctor and Crook Co.

5.01
About this product

The Crook is responsible for growing all our flowers. He takes pride in growing a wide variety of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid dominant strains, which are well-suited for just about any situation. Whether you are laying on the beach with friends, daydreaming about the shape of clouds or hitting the streets for the city’s summer festival, we have the right buds for you at a price that will make everyone smile. You can find our flowers in: one, two, three, five and seven gram packages.

1 customer review

5.01

lvrgm

These guys seriously respect the environment, the flower, and the science. Check out their website. And their Baked Cookies is a great smoke.

About this brand

We use the lessons we’ve learned over the years to ensure we are providing you with the best possible craft cannabis that is Crook tested and Doctor approved. At Doctor & Crook, we prescribe good times. GROWN IN 100% ORGANIC SOIL WITH NO PESTICIDES