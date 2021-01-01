About this product

The Crook is responsible for growing all our flowers. He takes pride in growing a wide variety of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid dominant strains, which are well-suited for just about any situation. Whether you are laying on the beach with friends, daydreaming about the shape of clouds or hitting the streets for the city’s summer festival, we have the right buds for you at a price that will make everyone smile.

You can find our flowers in: one, two, three, five and seven gram packages.