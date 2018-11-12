Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Though the exact genetics of Maui Waui are disputed, we do know that it has it’s origins on the Island of Maui. Naturally, this tropical sativa displays vibrant flowers smelling of mango, pineapple, and oranges. A true and longstanding sativa having been around since the ‘60s, Maui Waui has become a staple strain at Double Dutch Farms.
on November 12th, 2018
Maui Waui is the best strain I have ever had! I’ve been addicted to this strain since I was in high school and my buddies brother grew it on Maui and sent him some every year. Don’t be fooled by Maui Wowi it’s not the same, it’s also not the original (Maui Waui is)
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.