Double Dutch Farms

Sun Grown, Soil Grown, Dutch Grown.

Grown in glasshouses using the sun, soil, and Dutch tradition.
No trim, no shake, no cutting corners - just high quality sungrown cannabis.
High quality concentrates available in shatter, sugar, crumble, and honeycomb form.
About Double Dutch Farms

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.

United States, Washington