sha.moose
on December 10th, 2018
Finally a preroll that smokes easy and consistent every time. Highly recommend this product, it stays fresh in the individual wrappers and won't dry out like others.
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better. • California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower. • Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves: - preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation - when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected - allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine Each pack: • 5 pre-rolls • Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
on November 27th, 2018
The perfect addition to a day of adventuring! The sativa is an amazing pick-me-up, tastes incredible and packaged for 100% freshness.
on October 29th, 2018
I couldn't believe the high from the Dr. Robb Sativa Pre-Rolls. I felt relief with a spark of creativity. I was able to get my work done, enjoy my skateboard break, and then get right back to my creative process with a clear and happy head =)
Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation.