About this product

Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better.



• California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower.



• Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves:



- preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation

- when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected

- allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine



Each pack:



• 5 pre-rolls

• Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.