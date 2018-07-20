Eagle Sativa Pre-Rolls - Mango Haze 5 Pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better.
• California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower.
• Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves:
- preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation
- when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected
- allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine
Each pack:
• 5 pre-rolls
• Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
227 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
