Fle3zy
on March 13th, 2019
Finally, restless nights begone! I was very impressed at how well these take the edge off. The simplicity sold me, the nights of deep sleep will keep me coming back! Thank you Dr. Robb!
Mom’s Formula is a safe, accurate, and scientifically measured tablet that is meant to be taken daily to get the benefits of CBD. The 5:1 formula promotes a generally feeling of well-being without any incapacitating effects and is great for daytime use. Mom’s Formula is an ideal product for anyone looking to explore the benefits of CBD and cannabis without having to smoke or consume edibles. The 1:1 formulation comes with 30 tablets and each tablet has 2.5mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC.
on December 10th, 2018
It's like taking a vitamin but slightly enhances your day. I just take one in the day and evening and I don't have any anxiety whatsoever.
on October 29th, 2018
An absolute game changer. No smoke, no smell, just the perfect balance of THC and CBD. Thank you Robby!