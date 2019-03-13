 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mom's Formula 1:1 Capsules

by Dr. Robb Farms

About this product

Mom’s Formula is a safe, accurate, and scientifically measured tablet that is meant to be taken daily to get the benefits of CBD. The 5:1 formula promotes a generally feeling of well-being without any incapacitating effects and is great for daytime use. Mom’s Formula is an ideal product for anyone looking to explore the benefits of CBD and cannabis without having to smoke or consume edibles. The 1:1 formulation comes with 30 tablets and each tablet has 2.5mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC.

Finally, restless nights begone! I was very impressed at how well these take the edge off. The simplicity sold me, the nights of deep sleep will keep me coming back! Thank you Dr. Robb!

It's like taking a vitamin but slightly enhances your day. I just take one in the day and evening and I don't have any anxiety whatsoever.

An absolute game changer. No smoke, no smell, just the perfect balance of THC and CBD. Thank you Robby!

About this brand

The mission of Dr. Robb Farms is to provide quality, pesticide-free medicine to the California market. At our core, we believe that this plant and our product can help enhance the quality of life and health of our customers. We believe in using science to produce consistent quality medicine, and that by applying sound scientific methods we can create clean medicine that is measured and safe for the public to benefit from. Above all we believe using science allows us to be transparent, and to trust that we have created the safest quality product for our customers. State License Adult-Use Mfg. CDPH-T00000599