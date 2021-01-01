About this product

Mom’s Formula is a safe, accurate, and scientifically measured tablet that is meant to be taken daily to get the benefits of CBD. The 5:1 formula promotes a generally feeling of well-being without any incapacitating effects and is great for daytime use. Mom’s Formula is an ideal product for anyone looking to explore the benefits of CBD and cannabis without having to smoke or consume edibles. The 1:1 formulation comes with 30 tablets and each tablet has 2.5mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC.