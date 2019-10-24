 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Durban Poison

by Dutch Passion

Auto Durban Poison® is the automatic version of our legendary original Durban Poison photoperiod variety. This Sativa dominant autoflower can be harvested 10-11 weeks after germination and she will grow fast and tall, with plenty of side growth, just like the original. Auto Durban Poison® also shares the same luxuriously pleasant and uplifting experience as the original. This is a top quality feminized automatic which delivers a connoisseur quality vape/smoking experience with good yields. Auto Durban Poison® tends to take longer during vegetative growth than other autoflowers, which can allow her to grow a little taller. The buds grow large and resinous with that special, celebrated, Durban aroma. This variety will perform well outdoors too, she is a high-performance new automatic using some of our best genetics. Ideal for anyone seeking a top quality auto which delivers a strong and refreshing feel-good experience. Seed to harvest is 10-11weeks, heights are typically 80-100cm, and occasionally she can get taller. Yields for the average grower are 75-100g, depending on the location and growing conditions. Experienced auto growers will easily exceed 100g+ per plant.

toniboy991

Amazing high, potent and sharp sativa mind fire! Your mind will race, it will feel like LSD without the trippyness but rather a clear, crisp high!

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.