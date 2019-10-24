toniboy991
on October 24th, 2019
Amazing high, potent and sharp sativa mind fire! Your mind will race, it will feel like LSD without the trippyness but rather a clear, crisp high!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Auto Durban Poison® is the automatic version of our legendary original Durban Poison photoperiod variety. This Sativa dominant autoflower can be harvested 10-11 weeks after germination and she will grow fast and tall, with plenty of side growth, just like the original. Auto Durban Poison® also shares the same luxuriously pleasant and uplifting experience as the original. This is a top quality feminized automatic which delivers a connoisseur quality vape/smoking experience with good yields. Auto Durban Poison® tends to take longer during vegetative growth than other autoflowers, which can allow her to grow a little taller. The buds grow large and resinous with that special, celebrated, Durban aroma. This variety will perform well outdoors too, she is a high-performance new automatic using some of our best genetics. Ideal for anyone seeking a top quality auto which delivers a strong and refreshing feel-good experience. Seed to harvest is 10-11weeks, heights are typically 80-100cm, and occasionally she can get taller. Yields for the average grower are 75-100g, depending on the location and growing conditions. Experienced auto growers will easily exceed 100g+ per plant.
on October 24th, 2019
Amazing high, potent and sharp sativa mind fire! Your mind will race, it will feel like LSD without the trippyness but rather a clear, crisp high!
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.