Auto Durban Poison® is the automatic version of our legendary original Durban Poison photoperiod variety. This Sativa dominant autoflower can be harvested 10-11 weeks after germination and she will grow fast and tall, with plenty of side growth, just like the original. Auto Durban Poison® also shares the same luxuriously pleasant and uplifting experience as the original. This is a top quality feminized automatic which delivers a connoisseur quality vape/smoking experience with good yields. Auto Durban Poison® tends to take longer during vegetative growth than other autoflowers, which can allow her to grow a little taller. The buds grow large and resinous with that special, celebrated, Durban aroma. This variety will perform well outdoors too, she is a high-performance new automatic using some of our best genetics. Ideal for anyone seeking a top quality auto which delivers a strong and refreshing feel-good experience.
Seed to harvest is 10-11weeks, heights are typically 80-100cm, and occasionally she can get taller. Yields for the average grower are 75-100g, depending on the location and growing conditions. Experienced auto growers will easily exceed 100g+ per plant.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
