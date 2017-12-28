About this product

Auto Durban Poison® is the automatic version of our legendary original Durban Poison photoperiod variety. This Sativa dominant autoflower can be harvested 10-11 weeks after germination and she will grow fast and tall, with plenty of side growth, just like the original. Auto Durban Poison® also shares the same luxuriously pleasant and uplifting experience as the original. This is a top quality feminized automatic which delivers a connoisseur quality vape/smoking experience with good yields. Auto Durban Poison® tends to take longer during vegetative growth than other autoflowers, which can allow her to grow a little taller. The buds grow large and resinous with that special, celebrated, Durban aroma. This variety will perform well outdoors too, she is a high-performance new automatic using some of our best genetics. Ideal for anyone seeking a top quality auto which delivers a strong and refreshing feel-good experience.



Seed to harvest is 10-11weeks, heights are typically 80-100cm, and occasionally she can get taller. Yields for the average grower are 75-100g, depending on the location and growing conditions. Experienced auto growers will easily exceed 100g+ per plant.