CannaSexxay69
on March 21st, 2019
As a heavy INDICA smoker, this Sativa was one of the best strains I've had the pleasure of experiencing ^_^ This is the ONLY way I chose to take Sativa!
Candyland is an extremely potent sativa strain if grown in the right conditions. A premium phenotype of Candyland will produce a very sweet and enjoyable flavor as well as an extreme head high. Candyland was a gold medalist at the 2012 KushCon and has been voted as one of the best strains for sexual activity. Dutchie’s Candyland has been lab tested at over 30% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Candyland strain. A Candyland Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.