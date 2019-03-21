About this product

Candyland is an extremely potent sativa strain if grown in the right conditions. A premium phenotype of Candyland will produce a very sweet and enjoyable flavor as well as an extreme head high. Candyland was a gold medalist at the 2012 KushCon and has been voted as one of the best strains for sexual activity. Dutchie’s Candyland has been lab tested at over 30% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Candyland strain. A Candyland Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.