Candyland Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Candyland is an extremely potent sativa strain if grown in the right conditions. A premium phenotype of Candyland will produce a very sweet and enjoyable flavor as well as an extreme head high. Candyland was a gold medalist at the 2012 KushCon and has been voted as one of the best strains for sexual activity. Dutchie’s Candyland has been lab tested at over 30% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Candyland strain.
A Candyland Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
A Candyland Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
813 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!