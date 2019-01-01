OG Kush Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
OG Kush is a potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its euphoric effects. OG Kush is the best known of all the OG strains and is another one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of OG Kush has a pine-lemon like taste to it and will produce a happy if not euphoric feeling. Dutchie’s OG Kush has been lab tested at over 22% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An OG Kush Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.