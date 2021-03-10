OG Kush Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
OG Kush is a potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its euphoric effects. OG Kush is the best known of all the OG strains and is another one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of OG Kush has a pine-lemon like taste to it and will produce a happy if not euphoric feeling. Dutchie’s OG Kush has been lab tested at over 22% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An OG Kush Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,696 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!