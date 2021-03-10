About this product

OG Kush is a potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its euphoric effects. OG Kush is the best known of all the OG strains and is another one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of OG Kush has a pine-lemon like taste to it and will produce a happy if not euphoric feeling. Dutchie’s OG Kush has been lab tested at over 22% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An OG Kush Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.