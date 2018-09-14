 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD prerolls by East Fork Cultivars

by East Fork Cultivars

5.04
$8.00MSRP

About this product

East Fork Cultivars' line of premium all-flower and hand-rolled joints come in three strengths: Relax: CBD-high | THC-low Balance: CBD-mid | THC-mid Create: CBD-mid | THC-high These half gram prerolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. The little sessions make for a perfect smoke when you need it. *Relax: This line is great for those seeking a quick path to relaxation, pain relief, an elevated mood, or help sleeping. Expect a potent CBD flower with very minimal THC content and little to no psychoactive effect. Time to Relax. *Balance: Looking for a mild-strength flower that balances THC with CBD for an easygoing experience? Balance is the line for you. Perfect for both consumers less accustomed to cannabis’ psychoactive effects and for those looking to sooth common maladies of the body, mind, and spirit. Time to Balance. *Create: Expect a powerful burst of euphoria and energy from these flower cultivars that are high in THC with a medium CBD content. An excellent line if you're in the mood for creativity and cerebral stimulation. Time to Create. Keep an eye out as they pop up in more Oregon shops.

4 customer reviews

5.04

sntb

'This is a great product. They are a clean green certified farm, which matters to me, and the pre-rolls are well put together and smoke slowly and really well. The only bad thing I can say is that there could less paper and I would be happy, but I won't even drop a star because of that since it is such a great product. I repeatedly buy these, they are affordable and a great CBD heavy product. I want more pre-rolls with a CBD focus from a really clean farm like East Fork, and I am happy that they have the three options. Maybe a high THC and moderate CBD option could be next?

cbdonly1

If you come across any East Fork Cultivars product, buy it. Thank you East Fork for providing true, organic, medicine.

Harrison77

Exception pre-rolls with the best flower in Oregon. I love these!

About this strain

ACDC

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017