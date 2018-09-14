Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
East Fork Cultivars' line of premium all-flower and hand-rolled joints come in three strengths: Relax: CBD-high | THC-low Balance: CBD-mid | THC-mid Create: CBD-mid | THC-high These half gram prerolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. The little sessions make for a perfect smoke when you need it. *Relax: This line is great for those seeking a quick path to relaxation, pain relief, an elevated mood, or help sleeping. Expect a potent CBD flower with very minimal THC content and little to no psychoactive effect. Time to Relax. *Balance: Looking for a mild-strength flower that balances THC with CBD for an easygoing experience? Balance is the line for you. Perfect for both consumers less accustomed to cannabis’ psychoactive effects and for those looking to sooth common maladies of the body, mind, and spirit. Time to Balance. *Create: Expect a powerful burst of euphoria and energy from these flower cultivars that are high in THC with a medium CBD content. An excellent line if you're in the mood for creativity and cerebral stimulation. Time to Create. Keep an eye out as they pop up in more Oregon shops.
on September 14th, 2018
'This is a great product. They are a clean green certified farm, which matters to me, and the pre-rolls are well put together and smoke slowly and really well. The only bad thing I can say is that there could less paper and I would be happy, but I won't even drop a star because of that since it is such a great product. I repeatedly buy these, they are affordable and a great CBD heavy product. I want more pre-rolls with a CBD focus from a really clean farm like East Fork, and I am happy that they have the three options. Maybe a high THC and moderate CBD option could be next?
on July 29th, 2018
If you come across any East Fork Cultivars product, buy it. Thank you East Fork for providing true, organic, medicine.
on September 5th, 2017
Exception pre-rolls with the best flower in Oregon. I love these!
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.