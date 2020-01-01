EDIBOLOGY [ed-uh-bol-uh-jee] (n) A natural science that deals with the creation of cannabis infused foods for human enjoyment. Edibology makes products that fit into your daily lifestyle. Our goal is to provide the most value to our customers by creating small potent edibles using the highest quality ingredients. We will continue to introduce efficient edible products which offer a range of options for a personalized cannabis experience. We ensure consistency in our process from the ground up so that you can consume our cannabis edibles with confidence.