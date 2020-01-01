About this product
This was a match made in heaven. Our cut of the Sundae Driver is stinky, very vigorous, and yields well with dense buds. The hint of sour in the Sundae Driver gives a unique, tasty twist to the Gelato.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.