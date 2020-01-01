 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Strawberry Gelato (Indica)

Strawberry Gelato (Indica)

by Elev8 Seeds

Write a review
Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Strawberry Gelato (Indica)

$89.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

We had to make this cross. Our Strawberry Snow Cone is the most strawberry-ish strain we have encountered by far. Strawberry Snow Cone stays short, is a great yielder, and finishes in 7-8 weeks. Gelato #33 x Strawberries = Yes please!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.