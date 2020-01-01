About this product
We had to make this cross. Our Strawberry Snow Cone is the most strawberry-ish strain we have encountered by far. Strawberry Snow Cone stays short, is a great yielder, and finishes in 7-8 weeks. Gelato #33 x Strawberries = Yes please!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.