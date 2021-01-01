Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Strawberry Snow Cone
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
We had to make this cross. Our Strawberry Snow Cone is the most strawberry-ish strain we have encountered by far. Strawberry Snow Cone stays short, is a great yielder, and finishes in 7-8 weeks. Gelato #33 x Strawberries = Yes please!
