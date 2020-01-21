 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Elev8 Seeds

Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tangerine Cookies is a mouth-watering, LOUD strain that smells and tastes like orange cream soda. This unique strain has legendary parentage of Tangie and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). These rock-hard buds are caked in gooey crystals. According to High Times of March 2016, the strain that tested the highest in terpenes was 4.1%. Tangerine Cookies tested a whopping 5.5% in terpenes with 28.87% THC. The taste matches the smell exactly and lingers on the taste buds. The effect is energizing, happy and extremely potent.

Bcocheran

First time, slight euphoria, happiness, and difficulty communicating my thoughts.

h7opolo

Very potent, long-lasting, and terpey. Makes me very happy and medicated.

SammyJB

Mouth watering?? Completely opposite. This dried my mouth but got me super high. Should be a 2.5 but I’ll round up to a 3 star.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.