Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tangerine Cookies is a mouth-watering, LOUD strain that smells and tastes like orange cream soda. This unique strain has legendary parentage of Tangie and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). These rock-hard buds are caked in gooey crystals. According to High Times of March 2016, the strain that tested the highest in terpenes was 4.1%. Tangerine Cookies tested a whopping 5.5% in terpenes with 28.87% THC. The taste matches the smell exactly and lingers on the taste buds. The effect is energizing, happy and extremely potent.
on January 21st, 2020
First time, slight euphoria, happiness, and difficulty communicating my thoughts.
on January 14th, 2020
Very potent, long-lasting, and terpey. Makes me very happy and medicated.
on January 6th, 2020
Mouth watering?? Completely opposite. This dried my mouth but got me super high. Should be a 2.5 but I’ll round up to a 3 star.