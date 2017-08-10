 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Root Wizard Massive Root Builder

by Emerald Harvest

5.01
Emerald Harvest Growing Nutrients Root Wizard Massive Root Builder

USE ROOT WIZARD DRY MASSIVE ROOT BUILDER TO: + Jump-start bigger root mass + Increase nutrient uptake in the root zone + Introduce beneficial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi to plants in hydroponic gardens Empower your garden with Root Wizard Dry, a massive root builder from Emerald Harvest. The endomycorrhizae and viable bacterial spores in this microbial inoculant colonize the rhizosphere of your crops. While outdoor dirt gardens naturally contain myriad microbes that enhance root vigor and boost nutrient uptake, Root Wizard Dry supplies your hydroponic growing medium, which otherwise lacks this microbial life, with beneficial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi crucial to root function. Designed to increase the bioactivity that bulks up root mass, the plant-symbiotic microorganisms in Root Wizard Dry help break down organic matter into bioavailable nutrients, so your plants absorb and assimilate more of what they need for growth, maintenance and flowering. Beneficial bacteria and fungi in the root zone are hard-working components of your plants’ well-being. They clean up and recycle unneeded waste, such as discarded root skins, in the rhizosphere, helping your plant profit from nutrition more efficiently. Endomycorrhizal fungi penetrate and latch on to root cells, creating a network that acts like root extensions, which bulks up the root mass and extends the reach for nutrients. Root Wizard Dry is tailor-made to give your garden the robust root system it needs for strength, vitality and maximum productivity. Use Root Wizard Dry as a supplement to a base nutrient series for guaranteed professional results.

bond_kmk

I was very hesitant to buy this stuff... But I'm sooo glad I did. The first week after application was pretty normal growth, but the second week I saw what I paid for, my plants loved it. Only two applications per grow! You will see a difference too! Try a side by side if you don't believe me (but I'd just use it on all my plants). One root tonic I can say I'm happy with. It's easy, and it works.

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.