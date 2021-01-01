About this product

USE ROOT WIZARD DRY MASSIVE ROOT BUILDER TO:

+ Jump-start bigger root mass

+ Increase nutrient uptake in the root zone

+ Introduce beneficial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi to plants in hydroponic gardens



Empower your garden with Root Wizard Dry, a massive root builder from Emerald Harvest. The endomycorrhizae and viable bacterial spores in this microbial inoculant colonize the rhizosphere of your crops. While outdoor dirt gardens naturally contain myriad microbes that enhance root vigor and boost nutrient uptake, Root Wizard Dry supplies your hydroponic growing medium, which otherwise lacks this microbial life, with beneficial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi crucial to root function.



Designed to increase the bioactivity that bulks up root mass, the plant-symbiotic microorganisms in Root Wizard Dry help break down organic matter into bioavailable nutrients, so your plants absorb and assimilate more of what they need for growth, maintenance and flowering.



Beneficial bacteria and fungi in the root zone are hard-working components of your plants’ well-being. They clean up and recycle unneeded waste, such as discarded root skins, in the rhizosphere, helping your plant profit from nutrition more efficiently. Endomycorrhizal fungi penetrate and latch on to root cells, creating a network that acts like root extensions, which bulks up the root mass and extends the reach for nutrients.



Root Wizard Dry is tailor-made to give your garden the robust root system it needs for strength, vitality and maximum productivity.



Use Root Wizard Dry as a supplement to a base nutrient series for guaranteed professional results.