 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Juicy Lucy Infused Pre-roll 1g

Juicy Lucy Infused Pre-roll 1g

by ENVY

Write a review
ENVY Cannabis Pre-rolls Juicy Lucy Infused Pre-roll 1g

About this product

Grapefruit ~ Outlaw Orange: Juicy Lucy packs a super sweet citrus flavor with a sour grapefruit overtone and a touch of florals. The Juicy Lucy high is just as delicious as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will leave users lifted and energized for hours on end.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lucy

Lucy

Lucy is a robust indica-dominant CBD-rich strain created from crossing Luca Brasi and LA Confidential. This strain packs a ton of cannabinoids into a tiny package, rendering THC and CBD content above 10% each. With this potent ratio, you can expect to feel an intense sense of wellbeing that isn’t overwhelmingly sedative. Also known for its mental stillness, Lucy pulls the handbrake on “monkey mind” and anxious thoughts. Utilize this strain later in the day to maximize its effects or simply as a supplementary anti-inflammatory that can assist with headaches and muscle pain.

About this brand

ENVY Logo
Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.