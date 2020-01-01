Lucy is a robust indica-dominant CBD-rich strain created from crossing Luca Brasi and LA Confidential. This strain packs a ton of cannabinoids into a tiny package, rendering THC and CBD content above 10% each. With this potent ratio, you can expect to feel an intense sense of wellbeing that isn’t overwhelmingly sedative. Also known for its mental stillness, Lucy pulls the handbrake on “monkey mind” and anxious thoughts. Utilize this strain later in the day to maximize its effects or simply as a supplementary anti-inflammatory that can assist with headaches and muscle pain.