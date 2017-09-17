Juicy Lucy Infused Pre-roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
Grapefruit ~ Outlaw Orange: Juicy Lucy packs a super sweet citrus flavor with a sour grapefruit overtone and a touch of florals. The Juicy Lucy high is just as delicious as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will leave users lifted and energized for hours on end.
Lucy effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!