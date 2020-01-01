 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy terpenes 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Cherry OG ♀ is a cross of Purple Afghan OG and OG Cherry Bomb (Cherry IBL). It has medium stretchy internodes and chunky buds with a sweet OG Kush aroma. Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo: Anderson Valley Cannabis Company

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.