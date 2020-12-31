☀️ Type: Indica dominant

🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy terpenes

🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Cherry OG ♀ is a cross of Purple Afghan OG and OG Cherry Bomb (Cherry IBL). It has medium stretchy internodes and chunky buds with a sweet OG Kush aroma.



Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.



Photo: Anderson Valley Cannabis Company