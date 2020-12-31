About this product
☀️ Type: Indica dominant
🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy terpenes
🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
Cherry OG ♀ is a cross of Purple Afghan OG and OG Cherry Bomb (Cherry IBL). It has medium stretchy internodes and chunky buds with a sweet OG Kush aroma.
Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo: Anderson Valley Cannabis Company
🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy terpenes
🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
Cherry OG ♀ is a cross of Purple Afghan OG and OG Cherry Bomb (Cherry IBL). It has medium stretchy internodes and chunky buds with a sweet OG Kush aroma.
Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo: Anderson Valley Cannabis Company
About this strain
Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!