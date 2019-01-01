 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

EQ Haze

by Equilibrium Genetics

Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds EQ Haze

About this product

12 to 14 weeks flower time, a pure haze cross of Old Timers Haze (Ace Seeds) and Tom Hill Haze. A limited special edition release. Sweet, piney incense aromas with stretchy, big plant structure. A rare treat with a soaring cerebral effect. ☀️ Type: Sativa 🌲 Flower Time: 12-14 weeks 🌱 Lineage: Old Timers Haze ♀ x Tom Hill Haze ♂

About this strain

Oldtimer’s Haze

Oldtimer’s Haze

Oldtimer's Haze is a semi-stable old school Haze varietal from the 60s and 70s. This strain survived for decades with the help of Oldtimer, a British cannabis breeder, and has since gone on to influence famous buds like Purple Haze and Green Haze. While the genetic background of this strain is ambiguous, it remains one of Ace Seeds' most sought after cultivars. Oldtimer's Haze offers stimulating effects and aromas that speak to the heady, spicy buds of yesteryear.  

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.