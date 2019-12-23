About this product
12 to 14 weeks flower time, a pure haze cross of Old Timers Haze (Ace Seeds) and Tom Hill Haze. A limited special edition release. Sweet, piney incense aromas with stretchy, big plant structure. A rare treat with a soaring cerebral effect.
☀️ Type: Sativa
🌲 Flower Time: 12-14 weeks
🌱 Lineage: Old Timers Haze ♀ x Tom Hill Haze ♂
About this strain
Oldtimer’s Haze is a semi-stable old school Haze varietal from the 60s and 70s. This strain survived for decades with the help of Oldtimer, a British cannabis breeder, and has since gone on to influence famous buds like Purple Haze and Green Haze. While the genetic background of this strain is ambiguous, it remains one of Ace Seeds’ most sought after cultivars. Oldtimer’s Haze offers stimulating effects and aromas that speak to the heady, spicy buds of yesteryear.
Oldtimer’s Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Headache
100% of people report feeling headache
