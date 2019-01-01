About this product
☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Fruity, sweet, and gas 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Super Silver Haze ♀ is a sturdy, easy to grow plant with uniform bud structure. Aromas are sweet and slightly fruity. Yields are medium high. It finishes in early October. Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.