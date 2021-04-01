☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa

🌹 Aroma: Fruity, sweet, and gas

🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Super Silver Haze ♀ is a sturdy, easy to grow plant with uniform bud structure. Aromas are sweet and slightly fruity. Yields are medium high. It finishes in early October.



Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.