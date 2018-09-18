Suzanne001
on September 18th, 2018
Great gummies. Perfect size and taste very fruity. I start with a half of 1 each night then i take another half if need be. Definitely kicks in within 10-15 minutes with me!
A real treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Start your day off the right way with these flavorful and relaxing gummy edibles. 150MG CBD per package.
on September 13th, 2018
Great taste and very effective
We are glad you like it!!!
on September 13th, 2018
I love these! I use this for relax and insomnia
Nice to hear that!!! Welcome back to our store again!!!