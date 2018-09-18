 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
150mg CBD Peach Gummy

by Feel Good Edibles

$19.99MSRP

A real treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Start your day off the right way with these flavorful and relaxing gummy edibles. 150MG CBD per package.

Suzanne001

Great gummies. Perfect size and taste very fruity. I start with a half of 1 each night then i take another half if need be. Definitely kicks in within 10-15 minutes with me!

davidwalker

Great taste and very effective

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

We are glad you like it!!!

samjohnsonhere

I love these! I use this for relax and insomnia

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Nice to hear that!!! Welcome back to our store again!!!

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.