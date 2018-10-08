 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 150mg CBD Sour Gummy

150mg CBD Sour Gummy

by Feel Good Edibles

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Enjoy the fun combination of sour and sweet flavors in these mouthwatering gummy edibles. Each bite will have you wanting more. 150MG CBD per package.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

marabazaeva

Me and my husband were very pleased with the product. I will definitly purchase again.

andyfranz

They are worth the price!

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Come back to our store and get 1 package for free, when you purchase 5 items.

Isabelabrown

Excellent product, highly recommend it.

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Thank you!!!

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.