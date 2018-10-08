marabazaeva
on October 8th, 2018
Me and my husband were very pleased with the product. I will definitly purchase again.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy the fun combination of sour and sweet flavors in these mouthwatering gummy edibles. Each bite will have you wanting more. 150MG CBD per package.
on October 8th, 2018
Me and my husband were very pleased with the product. I will definitly purchase again.
on September 13th, 2018
They are worth the price!
Come back to our store and get 1 package for free, when you purchase 5 items.
on September 13th, 2018
Excellent product, highly recommend it.
Thank you!!!