30mg CBD Guava Candy

by Feel Good Edibles

$9.99MSRP

About this product

Are you a fan of tropical flavors? Then these guava candies were created just for you. Enjoy the blast of fresh, juicy tropical flavors and experience the relaxing effect of CBD. Three 10mg Candys per package.

ala.korzun

Helps with pain and getting a good night's sleep. Thank you!

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.