ala.korzun
on October 8th, 2018
Helps with pain and getting a good night's sleep. Thank you!
Are you a fan of tropical flavors? Then these guava candies were created just for you. Enjoy the blast of fresh, juicy tropical flavors and experience the relaxing effect of CBD. Three 10mg Candys per package.
on September 18th, 2018
Helps with pain naturally.