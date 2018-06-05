Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Genetic lineage: Bubblegum x Ruderalis Indoor: 10 weeks (start to finish) Outdoor: Yes, 10 weeks (start to finish). Height: Indoor: 40-60 cm | Outdoor: 60-80 cm Yield: Indoor: 30-50 g/m2 | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant Taste/smell: strong and sweet smell Effect: relaxing, not too strong An autoflowering cannabis version of the Bubble Gum. Originally the Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana, USA. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. This cannabis grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Highly resinous and extra sweet. Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour.
on June 5th, 2018
I had an above 98% germination rate with this particular strain. Growth really started to explode at the third week, finished in ten weeks. Super sugary, sweet, sticky buds with a strong nose of classic pink bubblegum. I grew this strain for pain management, it works quite well. Also great for anxiety and appetite stimulation and insomnia. Highly recommended.