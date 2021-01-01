About this product

Genetic lineage: Bubblegum x Ruderalis

Indoor: 10 weeks (start to finish)

Outdoor: Yes, 10 weeks (start to finish).

Height: Indoor: 40-60 cm | Outdoor: 60-80 cm

Yield: Indoor: 30-50 g/m2 | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant

Taste/smell: strong and sweet smell

Effect: relaxing, not too strong



An autoflowering cannabis version of the Bubble Gum. Originally the Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana, USA. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. This cannabis grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Highly resinous and extra sweet. Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour.