Auto Bubble
Genetic lineage: Bubblegum x Ruderalis
Indoor: 10 weeks (start to finish)
Outdoor: Yes, 10 weeks (start to finish).
Height: Indoor: 40-60 cm | Outdoor: 60-80 cm
Yield: Indoor: 30-50 g/m2 | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant
Taste/smell: strong and sweet smell
Effect: relaxing, not too strong
An autoflowering cannabis version of the Bubble Gum. Originally the Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana, USA. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. This cannabis grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Highly resinous and extra sweet. Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour.
